 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, October 13, 2022

Hall of Fame pitcher goes viral for his NFL gig

October 13, 2022
by Larry Brown
Randy Johnson throwing a ball

May 18, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Former Arizona Diamondback and Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson throws out the first pitch prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. Johnson was recognized for his perfect game 15 years ago to the day. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson went viral this week after some people realized the man has another impressive talent.

Since retiring from MLB in 2009, the Big Unit has pursued a career in photography. The former 5-time Cy Young Award winner received renewed attention for his passion after a reporter came across a photo of Johnson photographing an NFL game.

Johnson, who pitched eight seasons for the Diamondbacks, was photographing an Arizona Cardinals game when that photo was taken.

The news about Johnson being a photographer and shooting NFL games was new to some, but Johnson’s love of photography is nothing new.

The 59-year-old studied photojournalism in college and talked about his love of photography during his MLB career.

“My career as a Major League baseball pitcher has been well documented, but what is not as well known is my passion for photography, which began when I studied photojournalism at the University of Southern California from 1983-85. Baseball became my occupation for two decades but my love of photography never left. Following my 2010 retirement, I was able to focus my attention back to this passion,” Johnson says on his website.

People also loved Johnson’s photography logo, which is a nod to the bird he hit with a pitch in a 2001 spring training game.

In addition to photographing NFL games, Johnson has long photographed auto races, concerts, and more. One of his former Seattle mariners teammates has also gone into photography since retirement.

Article Tags

Randy Johnson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus