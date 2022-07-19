Ken Griffey Jr. holding camera at Home Run Derby becomes funny meme

Ken Griffey Jr. just blessed the Internet with enough meme content to last for the rest of the year.

The Seattle Mariners icon was in attendance for Monday’s Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. During Mariners rookie phenom Julio Rodriguez’s first-round go, Griffey was seen taking photos with a large Canon camera.

Just like that, a new meme was born. Here were some of the funniest posts spawned by the image of The Kid behind the camera.

Ken Griffey Jr. digging up dirt on Julio Rodriquez to blackmail him if he tries to outshine him with the greatest HR Derby performance by a Mariner pic.twitter.com/C5GG9H5E8I — thomas bickles iii (@TommyBickles) July 19, 2022

Ken Griffey Jr. looking like Paul Pierce out here in the Home Run Derby 😂 pic.twitter.com/ShTg1IHjcs — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) July 19, 2022

Ken Griffey Jr. out here like he was told to bring back pictures of Spider-Man. #HomeRunDerby pic.twitter.com/D8LsK9l3Xa — Chris James (@CJOffTheBench) July 19, 2022

ken griffey jr to julio rodriguez probably pic.twitter.com/zm8Y9LzTHR — kennedi landry (@kennlandry) July 19, 2022

The Hall of Famer Griffey was no slouch himself when it came to competing in the Home Run Derby. He won the Derby three different times (in 1994, 1997, and 1998) out of eight total appearances.

When it comes to Griffey’s photography skills though, he at least looks way more natural behind the camera than these fellow professional athletes.