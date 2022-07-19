 Skip to main content
Ken Griffey Jr. holding camera at Home Run Derby becomes funny meme

July 18, 2022
by Darryn Albert

Ken Griffey Jr. holding a camera

Ken Griffey Jr. just blessed the Internet with enough meme content to last for the rest of the year.

The Seattle Mariners icon was in attendance for Monday’s Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. During Mariners rookie phenom Julio Rodriguez’s first-round go, Griffey was seen taking photos with a large Canon camera.

Just like that, a new meme was born. Here were some of the funniest posts spawned by the image of The Kid behind the camera.

The Hall of Famer Griffey was no slouch himself when it came to competing in the Home Run Derby. He won the Derby three different times (in 1994, 1997, and 1998) out of eight total appearances.

When it comes to Griffey’s photography skills though, he at least looks way more natural behind the camera than these fellow professional athletes.

