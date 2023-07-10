History made at MLB Draft with Nos. 1 and 2 overall picks

History was made to start the 2023 MLB Draft on Sunday.

Pitcher Paul Skenes went No. 1 overall to the Pittsburgh Pirates, while Dylan Crews went No. 2 overall to the Washington Nationals.

Both Skenes and Crews played college ball at LSU, marking the first time two players from the same school went Nos. 1 and 2 overall in the draft.

Considering they produced the top two picks in the draft, it’s no surprise that LSU just won the college baseball national championship.

Though this was the first time the same school produced the top two picks in the draft, it’s the third time that teammates went in the top three. UCLA’s Gerrit Cole (No. 1) and Trevor Bauer (No. 3) went in the top three in 2011. Arizona State’s Bob Horner (No. 1) and Hubie Brooks (No. 3) went in the top three in 1978.

Florida’s Wyatt Langford went No. 4 overall in this year’s draft, making it the first time three players from the same conference (SEC) went in the top four of the draft.

Three of the first four picks in the 2023 MLB Draft have been from the SEC (and all of them were in the MCWS Finals). It's the first time in MLB draft history that three of the first four picks came from one conference. ⚾️ Paul Skenes LSU — 1st to Pirates

Skenes and Crews are regarded as major studs. Skenes is a 6-foot-6 pitcher who transferred to LSU from the Air Force. He was completely dominant in his lone season at LSU.

Skenes went 13-2 with a 1.69 ERA and 0.75 WHIP. He struck out 209 batters in 122.2 innings. Skenes also batted for Air Force and hit .367 with 24 home runs over two seasons.

Crews, a 21-year-old outfielder, batted .426 with a 1.280 OPS last season while facing tough competition. He clubbed 58 home runs over his three-year career with the Tigers.

The Pirates and Nats are some lucky clubs to have these two players now in their systems.