Reds’ Hunter Greene sets velocity record against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene flashed his huge arm Saturday in a way we have not seen any other pitcher do recently.

Greene threw 39 pitches of at least 100 MPH against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. That is the most in a single game by one pitcher since pitch tracking began in 2008, according to Doug Padilla of the Associated Press, besting 33 thrown by Jacob deGrom last June.

Greene struck out six in 5.1 innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits. The Reds ultimately lost the game 5-2 as they struggled to get Greene any run support.

The second overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, Greene made his big league debut this year and has looked promising so far. The 22-year-old has the velocity to pull stunts like this, so it makes some sense he can really bring it during games as well.