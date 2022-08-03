Ian Happ has hilarious reaction to not getting traded

Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ was surprisingly not traded before Tuesday’s MLB deadline, and he appears to be more than happy to stick around.

Happ, who was named to his first All-Star team in 2022, was widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline.

Shortly after Tuesday’s deadline passed, Happ tweeted a GIF of an infamous scene from “The Wolf of Wall Street” where Jordan Belfort (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) excitedly tells his company’s employees that he is “not f–-ing leaving!” (edited by LBS for profanity).

The Cubs may have been in no rush to move Happ given that the 27-year-old will not be a free agent until after the 2023 season. Entering Tuesday, Happ was hitting .279 with nine home runs, 46 RBI and a .360 OBP in 99 games.

Along with Happ, the Cubs held onto free-agent-to-be catcher Willson Contreras. Contreras posted a photo on Instagram of himself in his Cubs uniform shortly after the deadline.

While Cubs fans may be happy that two of their most beloved players will remain in Wrigleyville for at least the rest of the season, it does somewhat ruin one emotional moment between the two last week.