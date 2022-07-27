Willson Contreras, Ian Happ share beautiful moment in dugout after Cubs win

The Chicago Cubs’ final home game before the August 2 trade deadline was an emotional affair with the increasing likelihood of major moves from the team.

Veteran catcher Willson Contreras, a free agent at the end of the season, is likely to be moved by the Cubs as they try to rebuild. Contreras is one of the few major links remaining to the 2016 World Series winners, making his anticipated departure particularly emotional.

That was true for the players as well, all of whom are well aware of the situation. After the game, a 4-2 Cubs win, Contreras shared an emotional dugout embrace with outfielder Ian Happ, another veteran with a good chance of being moved.

Willson Contreras and Ian Happ embrace after today's Cubs win. pic.twitter.com/sR4L8KT2P1 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 26, 2022

Contreras also received a standing ovation as he stepped up to the plate for his first at-bat.

Willson Contreras got a standing ovation in what could be his last last home game with the Cubs 👏💙 (via @WatchMarquee)pic.twitter.com/D0imPZacXt — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 26, 2022

Contreras has come up in trade rumors frequently and is the biggest name the Cubs may be selling. The situation is understandable, but difficult to swallow for Cubs fans. Last season saw the departures of Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javier Baez. Now, assuming Contreras departs, only Jason Heyward and Kyle Hendricks will remain on the roster from that 2016 team.