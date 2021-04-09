Ichiro makes hilarious cameo at Dodgers’ World Series ring ceremony

Ichiro Suzuki managed to steal the show during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series ring ceremony despite having nothing to do with the team in the first place.

As part of the ceremony, the Dodgers reached out to a number of players both past and present to send a video message to each member of the roster before they received their ring. The players chosen were often childhood favorites of the Dodger players, with the likes of Rickey Henderson, Alex Rodriguez, Cal Ripken Jr., and David Ortiz recording messages.

The message for Dodgers third baseman Edwin Rios was recorded by Mariners legend Ichiro, who suited up in full uniform despite having retired in 2019. His message to Rios — in Spanish, no less — was simple: give me your ring.

Cuando Ichiro le felícita a Edwin Ríos en español @GruntTalksMLB @MLBFA01 pic.twitter.com/eQJrhoBjhM — Alex Naveja (@AlexJNaveja) April 9, 2021

It simply doesn’t get any better than that.

We did learn a few years ago that Ichiro had some unique uses for his Spanish skills. Clearly, this counts as part of that.