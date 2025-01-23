Ichiro has message for Hall of Fame voter who snubbed him

Ichiro Suzuki had an invitation for the unidentified writer who snubbed him in Baseball Hall of Fame voting.

Ichiro was prevented from being a unanimous Hall of Famer by one vote this year, much to the frustration of many. The former Seattle Mariner appears to be taking it in stride, however, jokingly threatening the unknown voter in a press conference on Thursday.

“I was able to receive many votes from the writers. I am grateful for them,” Ichiro said, via a translator. “There is one writer that I wasn’t able to get a vote from. I would like to invite him over to my house and we’ll have a drink together and we’ll have a good chat.”

Ichiro Suzuki offers to have the only writer that did not vote him into the Baseball Hall of Fame over to his house to "have a drink together and have a good chat" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FlMzAbEp4R — SNY (@SNYtv) January 23, 2025

Ichiro was named on 393 of 394 ballots, which prompted frustration in many circles. The identity of the one voter who omitted him is unknown, as Hall of Fame balloting is kept private unless writers choose to reveal their own.

Ichiro is taking it in stride. He is still a Hall of Famer, and was as close to unanimous as one can get without actually achieving it. He is not the first player to miss out on unanimity by one vote, and he probably will not be the last, either.