Report: Indians could trade Francisco Lindor

The Cleveland Indians are turning into one of the most intriguing teams ahead of Monday’s MLB trade deadline.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Indians have had preliminary talks about trading shortstop Francisco Lindor. While no deal is likely, it is not impossible, either.

Francisco Lindor's name has been mentioned in some preliminary trade talks, per source. There's no indication the Indians are planning to move him, but the possibility exists. Lindor has one more year of control before hitting free agency. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 30, 2020

Lindor would immediately become the biggest name on the market. The four-time All-Star is a career .287 hitter with consecutive 30-home run seasons and a Gold Glove.

The shortstop is under team control through 2021. He’s given clear indications that he doesn’t think he’ll be staying beyond then, though. That’s a key reason why Cleveland might explore a trade now. Since he can theoretically be dealt in the offseason, that’s why the price is so high.