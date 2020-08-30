 Skip to main content
Sunday, August 30, 2020

Report: Indians could trade Francisco Lindor

August 30, 2020
by Grey Papke

Francisco Lindor

The Cleveland Indians are turning into one of the most intriguing teams ahead of Monday’s MLB trade deadline.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Indians have had preliminary talks about trading shortstop Francisco Lindor. While no deal is likely, it is not impossible, either.

Lindor would immediately become the biggest name on the market. The four-time All-Star is a career .287 hitter with consecutive 30-home run seasons and a Gold Glove.

The shortstop is under team control through 2021. He’s given clear indications that he doesn’t think he’ll be staying beyond then, though. That’s a key reason why Cleveland might explore a trade now. Since he can theoretically be dealt in the offseason, that’s why the price is so high.

