Jack Flaherty dealing with ‘significant’ oblique injury

June 1, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jack Flaherty

The St. Louis Cardinals will likely be without pitcher Jack Flaherty for some time.

Flaherty exited his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday after five innings due to pain in his side. A day later, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said that the injury was “significant” and that Flaherty would be out a while.

This is a big loss for the Cardinals.

Flaherty was 8-1 this season with a 2.90 ERA. St. Louis is battling for the top spot in the NL Central with the Cubs and will now be without Flaherty for some time. Johan Oviedo has been called up from the minors to fill the spot.

