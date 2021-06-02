Jack Flaherty dealing with ‘significant’ oblique injury

The St. Louis Cardinals will likely be without pitcher Jack Flaherty for some time.

Flaherty exited his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday after five innings due to pain in his side. A day later, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said that the injury was “significant” and that Flaherty would be out a while.

Really tough news from the Cardinals front. Jack Flaherty is headed to the injured list with a "significant" oblique injury. Mike Shildt says there is no timetable, but he undoubtedly will be out a while. — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) June 2, 2021

This is a big loss for the Cardinals.

Flaherty was 8-1 this season with a 2.90 ERA. St. Louis is battling for the top spot in the NL Central with the Cubs and will now be without Flaherty for some time. Johan Oviedo has been called up from the minors to fill the spot.