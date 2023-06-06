Jacob deGrom emotional over Tommy John surgery announcement

The Texas Rangers announced on Tuesday that Jacob deGrom needs to undergo Tommy John surgery, and the ace pitcher was emotional over the news.

DeGrom had been transferred to the 60-day injured list by Texas on Monday, which preceded Tuesday’s announcement that the ace will be out the rest of the season. DeGrom underwent an MRI that revealed a partial tear of his ulnar collateral ligament, which is why he will be undergoing surgery.

According to Rangers reporter Evan Grant, deGrom fought back tears while discussing the matter.

“This stinks. It’s not ideal. But at least we know what it is now. I want to get it fixed and will set a goal to be back before the end of next year,” deGrom said.

deGrom through tears: "This stinks. It's not ideal. But at least we know what it is now. I want to get it fixed and will set a goal to be back before the end of next year.:" He will undergo surgery next week — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) June 6, 2023

DeGrom will undergo the surgery next week and be out at least 12 months. The length of his absence will depend in part based on the extent of the damage, which will not be determined until the surgical procedure begins.

Rangers GM Chris Young said that they had “gone backwards” with regard to deGrom’s injury.

Chris Young on the injury: "We have gone backwards. The MRI revealed damage that was significant. "I'm glad we have clarity. Everyone being in the dark was not good. Now we have a course of action and we will attack it." — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) June 6, 2023

The Rangers spent big money to land deGrom in free agency, knowing full well they were gambling on a talented ace who frequently battles injuries. DeGrom was signed to a 5-year, $185 million deal in free agency.

DeGrom, who won the NL Cy Young Award with the New York Mets in 2018 and 2019, will now be missing a significant portion of the season for the third straight year. The 34-year-old had gone 2-0 with a 2.67 ERA in six starts this season for the first-place Rangers.