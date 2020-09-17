Jacob deGrom exits Mets’ start with possible injury

Jacob deGrom exited his start against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night prematurely due to some issue.

deGrom allowed four hits, a walk, and three runs over two innings and left with his New York Mets trailing 3-0. deGrom gave up all three runs in the second inning.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner was seen talking with pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and head athletic trainer Brian Chicklo in the dugout after getting out of the second inning. deGrom expressed frustration by slamming a water bottle at one point.

Jacob deGrom was shown talking to pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and athletic trainer Brian Chicklo. Michael Wacha warming. pic.twitter.com/XpvSy2JHvn — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) September 16, 2020

Michael Wacha began warming up in the bullpen and replaced deGrom in the third.

deGrom’s reaction suggested there may have been something more going on beyond just his performance in the game.

The 32-year-old ace entered the game 4-1 with a 1.67 ERA and 0.87 WHIP. His 1.67 ERA led the NL.