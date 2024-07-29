James McCann somehow stays in game despite gruesome injury

Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann battled through a very ugly injury to somehow stay in Monday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

McCann was hit directly in the face by a 95 MPH fastball in the first inning of Monday’s game in a very scary incident. McCann was down for several moments, and blood could be seen gushing from his nose.

It certainly did not appear that there was any way McCann could possibly stay in the game. After some treatment — and a new, blood-free jersey — he actually took first and remained in the game.

James McCann was hit in the face by a 95 mph pitch and stayed in the game pic.twitter.com/XCE2WdhsrU — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 29, 2024

McCann certainly looked initially to have broken his nose, and his left eye swelled up a bit too. No wonder there were so many hockey player comparisons. That sort of injury would knock most people out of commission.

McCann took the hit by pitch with the bases loaded, making this a very painful RBI for him. Few would have judged him for taking that RBI and calling it a day given the circumstances, but he was not interested in that outcome.