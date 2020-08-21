James Paxton gets positive news regarding elbow injury

New York Yankees pitcher James Paxton felt discomfort in his throwing arm during his start against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night, but the left-hander received positive news after undergoing an MRI.

Paxton was diagnosed with a strained flexor. While he will likely have to go on the injured list, doctors are not recommending Tommy John surgery.

Paxton has struggled since the season began, allowing three runs in each of his five starts. He threw 83 pitches against the Rays on Thursday and allowed four hits and one walk while striking out eight.

It’s unclear how long Paxton will be out, though the Yankees are obviously relieved he does not need Tommy John. New York is 16-9 on the season and likely headed to the playoffs, so they want Paxton healthy for the stretch run.

Paxton had a great first season with the Yankees last year. The 31-year-old went 15-6 with a 3.82 ERA in 29 starts.