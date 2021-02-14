 Skip to main content
James Paxton returns to Mariners on 1-year deal

February 13, 2021
by Larry Brown

James Paxton

James Paxton is returning to Seattle.

The Big Maple and the Mariners agreed to a 1-year deal. The southpaw pitcher is set to earn $8.5 million and up to $10 million with bonuses.

Paxton, 32, was drafted by the Mariners in 2010. He pitched for Seattle from 2013-2018, going 41-26 with a 3.42 ERA for them. They traded Paxton to the Yankees as part of the Justus Sheffield deal, but now he is back.

Paxton went 15-6 with a 3.82 ERA in 2019, his first season with the Yankees. He dealt with elbow injuries last season. He has also dealt with knee injuries in his career.

