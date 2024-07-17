Jarren Duran had the most wholesome reaction to winning All-Star Game MVP

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran had a night to remember Tuesday during his MLB All-Star Game debut at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Duran launched a two-run home run to deep right-center field with two outs in the bottom of the 5th inning. Duran’s 413-foot blast gave his American League squad a 5-3 lead, which held as the Midsummer Classic’s final score.

Jarren Duran homers to make it 5 unanswered runs for the AL squad! #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/jRiI8d8EfE — MLB (@MLB) July 17, 2024

Duran’s go-ahead homer earned him the 2024 MLB All-Star Game MVP trophy. The Red Sox slugger went 1-for-2 in his two plate appearances.

After being awarded the trophy, Duran was asked where he planned to put it. The 27-year-old’s first response was to promise it to his father.

“I’ll probably end up giving it to my dad. He’ll put it in a nice place for me to hold this season,” Duran responded.

Jarren Duran receives the All-Star Game MVP award 🏆 pic.twitter.com/VcR7XA9aKl — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 17, 2024

Duran was later interviewed by a member of the Red Sox’s social media team. When asked about how he was feeling, Duran’s answer went right back to thinking about his parents.

“I’m overwhelmed with emotions,” said Duran. “I’m kind of looking for my parents right now, but I’m that they’re bringing them down somehow.”

This is what it’s about. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/LJWnE6AYaW — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 17, 2024

It doesn’t get more wholesome than that.

Duran has been open in the past about facing mental health struggles and finding strength in his parents. The Red Sox star dedicated his award-winning performance Tuesday to them.