 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, March 3, 2023

Ex-World Series champion likely to make Dodgers’ roster

March 3, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Jason Heyward looking on

Jun 18, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward (22) enters the dugout to play the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers took a chance on Jason Heyward this offseason, and their move seems to be paying off.

Heyward has looked good early in spring training, which has led to talk that he is likely to make the Dodgers’ roster.

In Wednesday’s spring training game against the Texas Rangers, Heyward crushed a home run.

On Thursday, Heyward showed off his glove with a nice catch in left-center field.

Heyward is a five-time Gold Glove winner, so defense has always been his strength. The question is whether he will be able to contribute at the plate.

Heyward batted just .204 with a .555 OPS for the Chicago Cubs last season. He’s changed the mechanics of the swing — he looks totally different at the plate now — which seems to be yielding good results.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has previously said that Heyward is looking good to claim an outfield spot with the team.

If he keeps this up, Heyward might just end up being the Dodgers’ starting center fielder.

Now 33, Heyward was an All-Star during his rookie season with the Braves in 2010. He won the World Series with the Cubs in 2016 and was praised for his leadership on that team.

Article Tags

Jason HeywardLos Angeles Dodgers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus