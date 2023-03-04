Ex-World Series champion likely to make Dodgers’ roster

The Los Angeles Dodgers took a chance on Jason Heyward this offseason, and their move seems to be paying off.

Heyward has looked good early in spring training, which has led to talk that he is likely to make the Dodgers’ roster.

In Wednesday’s spring training game against the Texas Rangers, Heyward crushed a home run.

On Thursday, Heyward showed off his glove with a nice catch in left-center field.

Heyward is a five-time Gold Glove winner, so defense has always been his strength. The question is whether he will be able to contribute at the plate.

Heyward batted just .204 with a .555 OPS for the Chicago Cubs last season. He’s changed the mechanics of the swing — he looks totally different at the plate now — which seems to be yielding good results.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has previously said that Heyward is looking good to claim an outfield spot with the team.

Dave Roberts said Jason Heyward “absolutely” has a leg up in competition for last outfield roster spot right now Roberts liked how Heyward’s new swing looked yesterday, when he hit a live BP home run off Tony Gonsolin — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) February 21, 2023

If he keeps this up, Heyward might just end up being the Dodgers’ starting center fielder.

Now 33, Heyward was an All-Star during his rookie season with the Braves in 2010. He won the World Series with the Cubs in 2016 and was praised for his leadership on that team.