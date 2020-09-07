Jason Heyward sent to hospital after feeling ill

Jason Heyward was sent to the hospital on Sunday night after feeling ill during the Chicago Cubs’ 7-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Heyward went 0-for-2 with a strikeout and was replaced by Cameron Maybin in right field before the start of the fifth inning. According to the Cubs, Heyward felt lightheaded after his first at-bat. He remained in the game a few more innings before being removed and sent to the hospital as a precaution.

“He’s not a guy that you ever have concerns about. So, when he says he’s having trouble breathing and is lightheaded, I just want to make sure everything’s alright,” Cubs manager David Ross said after the game.

Heyward was batting seventh in the lineup for the Cubs. He and Ian Happ are the only players in the lineup batting .300 for the season. The 31-year-old is batting .300/.415/.540, which are all career-high marks.

Heyward is in the fifth season of an 8-year, $184 million deal. He is credited for giving an impassioned speech during Game 7 of the World Series in 2016 that helped the Cubs break their 108-year championship drought.