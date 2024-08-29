Jason Heyward makes surprising admission about his release

Jason Heyward landed on his feet with the Houston Astros after he was surprisingly cut by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The veteran outfielder certainly did not expect that outcome, though.

Heyward spoke to the Houston media on Thursday ahead of his debut with the team. He admitted that he thought his season was over when the Dodgers decided to release him, and seemed almost surprised by the widespread interest he received.

Jason Heyward said that after the Dodgers released him he thought "there was a good chance … my family and I would go back to Chicago and see what the offseason brings." But he received "a good amount of interest." On choosing to sign with the Astros: pic.twitter.com/K5B6Uqx7yH — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) August 29, 2024

“Honestly, I thought there was a good chance I was going home, my family and I would go back to Chicago and see what the offseason brings,” Heyward said. “But teams did call. Houston called. And I feel like it was honestly the most realistic path for a chance to play every day. … That’s kind of what allowed me to say, well, let’s keep playing and let’s go out here and try to win.”

Heyward sounds like he was prioritizing a role that would see him play regularly, and that he was prepared to sit out the rest of the season if such an opportunity did not present itself. Ultimately, the Astros gave him those assurances, and it likely helps that they are probably headed to the playoffs.

Heyward’s numbers were not great for the Dodgers, as he was hitting just .208. However, he also had six home runs in 173 at-bats, and his release by the Dodgers was seen as a surprise. If the Astros pick their spots with him, he could prove very helpful.