Dodgers DFA former World Series champion

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a surprising roster decision with a player who came through for them in a huge way earlier this week.

Veteran outfielder Jason Heyward has been designated for assignment by the Dodgers, Robert Murray of FanSided reports.

Heyward is the odd man out in L.A. with Chris Taylor set to return from a rehab assignment. Taylor went on the 10-day injured list on July 25 with a groin strain, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the 33-year-old is expected to be elevated to the MLB roster again in the very near future.

Kevin Kiermaier was another candidate to be DFA’ed to make room for Taylor, but the Dodgers decided to stick with him.

Heyward, who was named an All-Star in 2010 and has won five Gold Glove Awards, has been a popular veteran in L.A. over the past two seasons. Though he is batting just .208 with 6 home runs and 28 RBI in 63 games this season, Heyward delivered a huge pinch-hit home run that helped lift the Dodgers to a win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

JASON HEYWARD BLASTS A PINCH-HIT GO-AHEAD SHOT pic.twitter.com/ozpjvwzx1R — MLB (@MLB) August 21, 2024

Heyward hit .269 with 15 home runs, 40 RBI and an .813 OPS in his first season with the Dodgers last year. His strong defense allowed Mookie Betts to play in the infield more.

L.A. then signed Heyward to a 1-year, $9 million deal this past offseason, but the 36-year-old’s time with the team may officially be over.