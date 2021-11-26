Report: Javier Baez drawing significant interest from 3 teams

With only a handful of days remaining before the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement, MLB free agency is heating up. It certainly sounds like one big name could be poised to sign soon.

Shortstop Javier Baez, one of the better players at the position on the market, is being heavily linked to multiple teams on Friday. Multiple reports suggested that Baez was in talks with the Detroit Tigers, but nothing has been finalized.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman added that the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets are also suitors for Baez. The Mets could even have the chance to beat any offer Baez receives, adds Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Tigers, Red Sox and Mets are 3 of the main teams on Javier Baez. Detroit could be best SS fit, and there have been recent talks, as @jonmorosi reported. Tigers are determined to add a bigtime SS and won’t go to $300M, which likely limit chances for Correa or Seager. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 26, 2021

Mets cannot be ruled out on Báez. They have had interest in keeping him, and after the frustration owner Steve Cohen expressed with Steven Matz’s agent, it stands to reason that Baez’s representatives would give Cohen the last shot. https://t.co/DtD5ayuP8n — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 26, 2021

Baez is known for his flashy play, and he is coming off a 31-homer season with the Cubs and Mets. If the Mets do bring him back, there could be some awkwardness given his relationship with the team’s fans. The Tigers’ interest in Baez is also bad news for another key free agent shortstop.