Javy Baez makes easiest decision imaginable

Javy Baez made the easiest decision imaginable.

Baez had until Saturday to terminate his current contract with the Detroit Tigers. Unsurprisingly, he declined to do so.

Baez remains scheduled to earn $98 million over the next four seasons. He earned $42 million combined over the last two years and had the chance to end his deal but wisely chose not to.

Baez signed a 6-year, $140 million contract with the Tigers prior to the 2022 season. He was bad in his first season with the Tigers, and he was downright awful in 2023.

An All-Star with the Chicago Cubs in 2018 and 2019, Baez has batted .233 with a .633 OPS over 280 games with the struggling Tigers. He’s been so bad that he probably would be unlikely to get more than the minimum if he were a free agent. That’s why it was a no-brainer for the soon-to-be 31-year-old to keep his current contract intact.

While Baez declined to exercise his option to terminate his contract, pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez exercised his opt-out with the Tigers over the weekend. Rodriguez gave up the $48 million he was scheduled to earn over the next three years, figuring he will sign for more in free agency.

Baez marks the only long-term payroll commitment the Tigers have; he is their only player signed beyond the 2024 season.