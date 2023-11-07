 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, November 6, 2023

Javy Baez makes easiest decision imaginable

November 6, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Javier Baez smiling

Mar 31, 2022; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez (28) in the second inning of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays during spring training at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Javy Baez made the easiest decision imaginable.

Baez had until Saturday to terminate his current contract with the Detroit Tigers. Unsurprisingly, he declined to do so.

Baez remains scheduled to earn $98 million over the next four seasons. He earned $42 million combined over the last two years and had the chance to end his deal but wisely chose not to.

Baez signed a 6-year, $140 million contract with the Tigers prior to the 2022 season. He was bad in his first season with the Tigers, and he was downright awful in 2023.

An All-Star with the Chicago Cubs in 2018 and 2019, Baez has batted .233 with a .633 OPS over 280 games with the struggling Tigers. He’s been so bad that he probably would be unlikely to get more than the minimum if he were a free agent. That’s why it was a no-brainer for the soon-to-be 31-year-old to keep his current contract intact.

While Baez declined to exercise his option to terminate his contract, pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez exercised his opt-out with the Tigers over the weekend. Rodriguez gave up the $48 million he was scheduled to earn over the next three years, figuring he will sign for more in free agency.

Baez marks the only long-term payroll commitment the Tigers have; he is their only player signed beyond the 2024 season.

Article Tags

Javier Baez
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus