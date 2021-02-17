Tag savant Javy Baez appreciated this softball player’s great tag

Javy Baez is known for his amazing skills with tagging out players on the bases, and he appreciated a great tag applied by a softball player recently.

Florida State beat Memphis 3-2 on Saturday. The Tigers had runner Sam Ibison on first in the top of the third inning. She attempted to steal second and the throw went in high. FSU shortstop Josie Muffley jumped to make the catch then reached down to tag Ibison between her legs in an amazing show of athleticism.

Though Muffley applied the tag before Ibison reached the bag, Ibison actually was ruled safe. That didn’t stop the play from going viral or earning recognition from Baez.

How does that play compare to this no-look tag from Baez? Both were awesome.

Photo: Arturo Pardavila III/Flickr via cc-by-sa 2.0