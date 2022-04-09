 Skip to main content
Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm fumes on social media after benching

April 9, 2022
by Grey Papke

Jazz Chisholm in the dugout

Miami Marlins shortstop Jazz Chisholm is regarded as one of the game’s best up-and-coming players. In spite of that, he was left on the bench for the team’s second game of the season, and he does not seem happy about that.

Chisholm was not listed in the starting lineup for Saturday’s game against the San Francisco Giants, and quickly began venting his frustration on social media. He did so by retweeting and liking various comments criticizing his benching.

Some of the tweets Chisholm liked were quite critical of the Marlins. Screenshots indicated he even liked a tweet that called manager Don Mattingly “horrible,” though he appeared to remove the like once people began taking notice.

Chisholm likely sat because the Marlins were facing a left-handed starter in Carlos Rodon. Chisholm was poor against lefties in 2021, hitting just .237 with a .670 OPS. The omission was curious, however, as Chisholm hit a go-ahead home run in the 9th inning of Friday’s season opener.

There is certainly a case to be made that the Marlins need to let Chisholm gain experience against lefties so he can work through his struggles. That said, he’s unlikely to help his cause by indirectly criticizing the team through his social media activity.

