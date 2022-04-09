Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm fumes on social media after benching

Miami Marlins shortstop Jazz Chisholm is regarded as one of the game’s best up-and-coming players. In spite of that, he was left on the bench for the team’s second game of the season, and he does not seem happy about that.

Chisholm was not listed in the starting lineup for Saturday’s game against the San Francisco Giants, and quickly began venting his frustration on social media. He did so by retweeting and liking various comments criticizing his benching.

Marlins Second Baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr is not in today’s starting lineup. He has chosen to take to social media to express his displeasure with this by engaging in series of retweets regarding not playing. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) April 9, 2022

Confirmed @j_chisholm3 is NOT happy he’s not in the lineup today. Rightfully so! LET THE KID PLAY!! HE’S GOOD FOR BASEBALL AND ELECTRIFIES YOUR TEAM ⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/VTlcbqzVxi — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) April 9, 2022

Some of the tweets Chisholm liked were quite critical of the Marlins. Screenshots indicated he even liked a tweet that called manager Don Mattingly “horrible,” though he appeared to remove the like once people began taking notice.

Chisholm likely sat because the Marlins were facing a left-handed starter in Carlos Rodon. Chisholm was poor against lefties in 2021, hitting just .237 with a .670 OPS. The omission was curious, however, as Chisholm hit a go-ahead home run in the 9th inning of Friday’s season opener.

There is certainly a case to be made that the Marlins need to let Chisholm gain experience against lefties so he can work through his struggles. That said, he’s unlikely to help his cause by indirectly criticizing the team through his social media activity.

Photo: Sep 7, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins shortstop Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) looks on from inside the dugout after scoring during the first inning against the New York Mets at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports