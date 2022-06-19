Jazz Chisholm reacts on Twitter to ejection for arguing strikeout

Jazz Chisholm was ejected after arguing a called third strike in the ninth inning of the Miami Marlins’ 3-2 loss Saturday to the New York Mets, and he took his frustration to Twitter after the game.

Trailing 3-1 with a runner on third base and no outs, Chisholm struck out looking on a 1-2 pitch that looked to be inside and off the plate. He argued with home plate umpire Adam Beck, and was ejected for the first time in his young career.

Jazz Chisholm has been ejected for the first time in his career pic.twitter.com/Hqk0I0rXkV — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 18, 2022

After the game, Chisholm tweeted one word to describe his feelings about the call, and had a funny response to further criticism from a fan.

“Terrible!!!!!” Chisholm wrote.

Terrible!!!!! — Jazz Chisholm Jr (@j_chisholm3) June 18, 2022

A fan replied to Chisholm, asking if Chisholm’s initial tweet was referring to his stats against lefty pitchers or the strike call. Chisholm had a blunt reply.

“I’m talking about your mama,” Chisholm tweeted.

I’m talking about your mama — Jazz Chisholm Jr (@j_chisholm3) June 18, 2022

Chisholm’s numbers against lefties were brutal in 2021 (.237 with a .670 OPS), and that has continued into this season. He’s hitting .069 with two hits, two RBI and a .170 OPS in 29 at-bats.

This isn’t the first time Chisholm has vented on Twitter this season. After being benched for the second game of the season against the San Fransisco Giants, Chisholm retweeted and liked comments that were critical of his benching and the Marlins in general. He did the same regarding his ejection on Saturday.

Chisholm has been one of the better offensive second basemen in MLB this year. He ranks first in home runs (13) and slugging percentage (.527), second in RBI (41) and OPS (.825), and is tied for second in runs scored (34).