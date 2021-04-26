Jeff Bridich steps down as GM of Rockies

The Colorado Rockies are off to an 8-13 start this season after they missed the playoffs each of the last two years, and they are undergoing some major changes within their front office.

Jeff Bridich has resigned as general manager of the Rockies, the team announced on Monday. Executive vice president and COO Greg Feasel has been promoted to team president and will oversee baseball operations.

Here is the full release:

Rockies General Manager Jeff Bridich steps down and Greg Feasel has been named Club President. pic.twitter.com/nk3HyHYBu8 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 26, 2021

Bridich was in his seventh season as GM of the Rockies and 17th year overall with the organization. The team reached the postseason two times under him in 2017 and 2018, which was the only time in franchise history that Colorado went to the playoffs in consecutive seasons.

Things looked promising for the Rockies after they signed Nolan Arenado to a massive contract extension back in 2019, but that situation quickly took a turn. Arenado was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals last offseason.

Rockies fans will likely welcome a fresh start under a new GM.