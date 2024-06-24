Jeff Kent had tough reaction to son’s big mistake in College World Series

Kaeden Kent has been a major force in Texas A&M’s lineup this postseason, but he made a mental mistake on Sunday, and his father did not approve.

Kaeden, who is the son of former NL MVP Jeff Kent, got picked off first base after singling in the third inning of Game 2 of the College World Series championship series between the Aggies and Tennessee Volunteers.

Jeff Kent was in attendance at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. and had the look of the disapproving dad down perfectly.

Jeff Kent doing this after his son got picked off first is TOUGH pic.twitter.com/9fO8BkVLzO — Ryan Phillips (@JournoRyan) June 23, 2024

That’s tough to get that look.

A&M was leading 1-0 at that point and had a chance to close out the series with a win in the game, so getting picked off hurt the team’s momentum. Kaeden went 1-for-4 in the game, so that was his chance to do something on offense. His team lost 4-1 to force a deciding third game on Monday.

Kaeden, a sophomore, entered Monday’s game batting .330 with a .919 OPS. He has been a clutch performer since the Super Regionals. He’s also had the support of his father despite what the video may have led you to believe.