Report: Jeff Luhnow files $22 million lawsuit against Astros

The Houston Astros can’t quite put their sign-stealing scandal behind them, and are now mired in more legal issues stemming from the fallout.

According to TMZ Sports, former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow is suing the organization for more than $22 million he says he was owed by the organization at the time of his firing. Luhnow claims the contract he signed in 2018 entitled him to $31 million in guaranteed compensation — money he did not receive when he was fired for cause in 2020.

Luhnow’s suit argues that the Astros had “no basis” to fire the GM, and the team made him the scapegoat despite him claiming ignorance. He claims he was the victim of a “deeply flawed” investigation that saw him fired “even though [he] had no knowledge of — or involvement in — the sign-stealing schemes.” The suit adds that Luhnow was fired while everyone else in the organization, including “video room employees who conceived and orchestrated the sign stealing system,” faced no consequences.

How much Luhnow did or did not know about the sign-stealing operation has consistently been a point of contention. Luhnow has claimed he was not aware it was going on, but there is some evidence that might not be true. MLB also saw fit to suspend him for an entire season based on the results of its investigation.