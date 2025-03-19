Ex-NFL QB Rodney Peete stole foul ball away from Max Muncy

The first series of the 2025 MLB season has showcased some of the game’s biggest stars on an international stage, but it was a former NFL quarterback who made one of the best plays of the day on Wednesday.

Former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete attended Game 2 of the Tokyo Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs. Peete was seated in prime foul ball territory on the third-base line, and he came prepared.

Peete brought his glove with him to the Tokyo Dome. Max Muncy tried to reach into the stands to make a great play on a foul ball during the bottom of the sixth inning, but the Dodgers third baseman was upstaged by Peete.

Peete casually made the catch and left Muncy looking disappointed.

Rodney Peete casually making the catch in front of Max Muncy

You can see another angle:

Some slick glove work by Rodney Peete! Looked like Muncy whiffed and the inning ended, so no harm no foul haha.



But Holly Robinson Peete looked mad getting on the phone

If you overlook the fact that Peete is a grown man who brought a glove to a baseball game, that was actually a really nice play.

Peete is best known for being a star quarterback at USC in the 1980s. He then played 16 seasons in the NFL for a number of different teams. Peete started 47 games for the Detroit Lions across his first five years in the league and was mostly a backup after that.

The Tokyo Series has featured everything from some filthy Roki Sasaki pitches to a controversial Shohei Ohtani home run ruling. Nothing was more surprising than Rodney Peete taking a foul ball away from Muncy.