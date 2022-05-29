Jeff McNeil’s new home run celebration inspired by ‘Wedding Crashers’

Jeff McNeil doesn’t often hit the long ball, but when he does, he’s doing a new celebration inspired by a classic comedy.

McNeil jacked a 3-run home run in the fourth inning of his New York Mets’ 8-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. After rounding the bases, he headed towards the dugout and raised each arm a few times.

Jeff McNeil with a three-run homer off Zach Eflin to take back the lead. A no-doubter, 402 feet to the second deck in right. Mets 4, Phillies 2, bottom four. pic.twitter.com/DMPBKT3ZLq — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 29, 2022

The versatile Mets left fielder said after the game that his celebration was inspired by Will Ferrell’s character Chazz in “Wedding Crashers.”

Jeff McNeil says his new home run celebration is modeled after Chaz from "Wedding Crashers." "Living the dream right now," McNeil said. pic.twitter.com/S3B9dfaaD1 — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 29, 2022

Jeff McNeil reveals his new celebration dance is an ode to Chazz from Wedding Crashers 😂 pic.twitter.com/rE0ktOcjBI — SNY (@SNYtv) May 29, 2022

That is fantastic.

That was just McNeil’s third home run of the season, so there is no guarantee we will see the celebration again anytime soon. McNeil’s specialty is getting hits. The 30-year-old is a lifetime .301 hitter and batting .319 this season.

No word on whether McNeil celebrated the win with some of his mom’s meatloaf.