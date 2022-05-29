 Skip to main content
Jeff McNeil’s new home run celebration inspired by ‘Wedding Crashers’

May 28, 2022
by Larry Brown

Jeff McNeil celebrates

Jeff McNeil doesn’t often hit the long ball, but when he does, he’s doing a new celebration inspired by a classic comedy.

McNeil jacked a 3-run home run in the fourth inning of his New York Mets’ 8-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. After rounding the bases, he headed towards the dugout and raised each arm a few times.

The versatile Mets left fielder said after the game that his celebration was inspired by Will Ferrell’s character Chazz in “Wedding Crashers.”

That is fantastic.

That was just McNeil’s third home run of the season, so there is no guarantee we will see the celebration again anytime soon. McNeil’s specialty is getting hits. The 30-year-old is a lifetime .301 hitter and batting .319 this season.

No word on whether McNeil celebrated the win with some of his mom’s meatloaf.

.

