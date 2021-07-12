Jennifer Lopez not returning engagement ring to Alex Rodriguez?

There appears to be very little chance of Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez getting back together, but apparently that does not mean J-Lo is going to give back the ring.

A source told the National Enquirer that Lopez still has the engagement ring A-Rod gave her. The ring reportedly cost $1.8 million, but J-Lo considers it a gift like the many others the former couple exchanged.

“Jennifer still has the ring. It’s in a safe place for security reasons but very much still in her possession,” the source said, via Camille Heimbrod of Micky.com. “She and Alex gave each other lots of expensive jewelry, including several watches for his collection that she doesn’t want to be returned, but nothing as valuable as the engagement ring.”

Rodriguez was said to be fine with J-Lo keeping the ring at first, as he believed there was a chance he and Lopez would get back together. Now that Lopez is back with her ex-fiance Ben Affleck, that ship has sailed.

“At first, Alex was confident that he could win Jen back, which is why he didn’t say anything about the ring,” the insider said. “But with Ben in the picture, even Alex has had to admit there’s zero chance of him ever getting back with Jen. It’s hard enough losing Jennifer Lopez, but losing almost $2 million, too? That really hurts.”

A separate source told the National Enquirer that J-Lo also kept the engagement ring Affleck gave her years ago. The source said it is “not about the money” and that Lopez believes an engagement ring is something that shouldn’t be taken back “especially after you were the one who messed up.” That is likely a reference to the talk that Rodriguez cheated on J-Lo before the two announced their split.

Lopez’s rekindled relationship with Affleck appears to be serious. Rodriguez was also recently spotted with one of his exes, though it doesn’t sound like the two are getting back together.