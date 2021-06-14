A-Rod at gym with ex-wife Cynthia following breakup with J. Lo

Alex Rodriguez reunited with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis at the gym this weekend, just months after his breakup with Jennifer Lopez.

A woman shared a photo on her Instagram Story that showed Rodriguez getting his leg wrapped by Cynthia at the gym. Rodriguez shared the photo to his Instagram Story on Saturday. He also was smiling with his arm around Cynthia and another person for another photo shared on Instagram.

Rodriguez married Cynthia in 2002. The two first met in a gym. They had two children together before Cynthia filed for divorce in 2008 over Rodriguez’s cheating. She has since remarried.

Interestingly, Lopez broke up with Rodriguez, reportedly over trust issues.

Rodriguez, 45, recently had his offer accepted to become the owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves.