Jeremy Peña goes viral for jacked arms at Spring Training

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña looks like he is ready to improve upon his power numbers this season.

Peña had a solid rookie season with the Astros in 2022. He hit .253 with 22 home runs, 63 RBI and 44 total extra-base hits. The postseason was where Peña really shined, when he hit .345 with 4 homers and 8 RBI. Peña had a home run and 3 RBI against the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series and became the first rookie hitter to ever win a World Series MVP.

That apparently only motivated Peña to work harder, especially in the weight room. The Astros shared some photos from Spring Training over the weekend, and Peña went viral for how massive his arms looked.

Jeremy Peña's arm is the size of a continent. (@astros) pic.twitter.com/6Af9kU0qQB — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) February 20, 2023

Peña looks like he is ready to go play for DeMeco Ryans with the Houston Texans.

It will be interesting to see if the added muscle helps Peña. You typically do not see shortstops with pythons like that, at least not since the late-1990s and early 2000s.

Peña earned himself a new gig after he was named World Series MVP last year. His next side job should be as a security detail somewhere.

