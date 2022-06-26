Jesse Winker flips off Angels fans after brawl

Sunday’s Angels-Mariners brawl had a little bit of everything. That even included one Seattle player flipping off rival fans as he left the field.

Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker was livid after being hit by a pitch to start the second in what had become an escalating series of inside pitches. Winker was furious with the Angels and seemed to go after interim manager Phil Nevin, leading to a full-on brawl with punches thrown (video here).

Winker was obviously ejected, but he wasn’t done. As he left the field after the fight, he flipped the double bird Angels fans sitting behind the visitors’ dugout.

Winker went full double birds to the crowd pic.twitter.com/ZORxoLm9ow — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 26, 2022

The best part here is that the crowd wasn’t even obviously taunting Winker. He just seemed to want to get the last word as he departed.

Tensions had been rising between the two teams since Saturday, when Mike Trout was left fuming after the Mariners went up and in on him. The Angels threw behind Julio Rodriguez to start the game and then hit Winker an inning later, so it’s entirely understandable why this broke out.

Winker wasn’t the only one furious over things. One member of the Angels might have been even more heated in his own dugout.