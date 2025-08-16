Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Rockies reliever trolls everyone with his ‘My Arm Hurts’ T-shirt

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Jimmy Herget T-shirt

A Colorado Rockies reliever had some fun by wearing a T-shirt about his supposedly sore arm after making an appearance in Friday’s game.

Veteran reliever Jimmy Herget addressed the media after Friday’s win over Arizona while wearing a T-shirt that simply read “My Arm Hurts.” Naturally, that prompted reporters to ask how his arm was feeling.

“It’s just a funny little thing I like to do after I pitch,” Herget said. “I feel fine.”

Herget certainly invited the question, and he got a good laugh out of it. It was also his fourth appearance in the last seven days, so one can be forgiven for wondering if he was feeling a bit of fatigue.

The only downside to Herget’s shirt is the lack of personal touch. Maybe he should get in touch with Alex Caruso and fix that.

Herget has been excellent for Colorado this season despite the team’s rough season. He has managed a 2.73 ERA in 44 appearances, making for one of the best seasons of his career.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!