Rockies reliever trolls everyone with his ‘My Arm Hurts’ T-shirt

A Colorado Rockies reliever had some fun by wearing a T-shirt about his supposedly sore arm after making an appearance in Friday’s game.

Veteran reliever Jimmy Herget addressed the media after Friday’s win over Arizona while wearing a T-shirt that simply read “My Arm Hurts.” Naturally, that prompted reporters to ask how his arm was feeling.

“It’s just a funny little thing I like to do after I pitch,” Herget said. “I feel fine.”

"Does your arm hurt?" @TheSuzieHunter



When you see the shirt 👕 😂#Rockies reliever Jimmy Herget, who has a 2.73 ERA over 66 IP this season.



Driven By: https://t.co/ZP97ix8ZHt pic.twitter.com/GuZFOWYX9I — Guerilla Sports (@guerillasports_) August 16, 2025

Herget certainly invited the question, and he got a good laugh out of it. It was also his fourth appearance in the last seven days, so one can be forgiven for wondering if he was feeling a bit of fatigue.

The only downside to Herget’s shirt is the lack of personal touch. Maybe he should get in touch with Alex Caruso and fix that.

Herget has been excellent for Colorado this season despite the team’s rough season. He has managed a 2.73 ERA in 44 appearances, making for one of the best seasons of his career.