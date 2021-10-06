Joc Pederson has amazing reason for wearing pearl necklace at bat

Baseball fans are about to see more of Joc Pederson over the next week as his Atlanta Braves get set to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS. There is something fans should know about him: he just started wearing a pearl necklace during games.

Yes, beginning last week, Pederson was seen wearing pearls while at the plate.

Joc Pederson is up to bat wearing a pearl necklace. pic.twitter.com/BlhVvMLW2q — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) September 30, 2021

The reason for Pederson wearing the pearls is a clubhouse secret. He says it’s a mystery for everyone else.

Joc Pederson says him wearing pearls is a mystery. pic.twitter.com/0PjBheK6l6 — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) October 1, 2021

“It’s a mystery for everyone. They’ll never know,” Pederson said.

When asked again about the pearls again, he offered an amazing explanation. The outfielder said there was no particular reason, just that he’s a bad b-tch.

Incredible.

The Braves acquired Pederson in a trade with the Cubs before the deadline. He has batted .249 with seven home runs in 65 games for them this season. He’s also been credited with helping to keep the Braves clubhouse loose. The pearl necklace definitely is a way to keep things loose. He’s been doing that since this funny giveaway in the minors.