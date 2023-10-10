Joe Buck calls out Troy Aikman for being a bandwagon fan

The Texas Rangers got a special shoutout from Troy Aikman during the “Monday Night Football” broadcast. His broadcast partner Joe Buck made him regret it.

Aikman mentioned his support of the Rangers midway through the second quarter of the Las Vegas Raiders-Green Bay Packers matchup at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

Instead of engaging Aikman in talking up the Rangers, Buck called into question just how much the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback knew about the thriving American League team.

“Speaking of October, how bout my Rangers,” said Aikman.

“I’ll give you $100 if you can name 4 players for the Rangers,” challenged Buck.

“You know, there was a time when I didn’t have to work with you in October. I don’t know what happened to those days,” Aikman responded.

The Rangers are fresh off their Game 2 win in the ALDS against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Texas is one win away from advancing to the ALCS. Aikman probably isn’t the only casual Rangers fan with renewed interest in the team.

In all fairness to Aikman, he did say that he hopped on the bandwagon rather than claim he was a full-time supporter. Buck, as per usual, just wanted to have some fun at his partner’s expense.