Here is why Joe Davis, Orel Hershiser are not announcing for Dodgers

Fans who tuned into Wednesday night’s Los Angeles Dodgers telecast for their game at the Colorado Rockies were likely left surprised. The usual play-by-play and analyst team of Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser was not on the call. Instead, Tim Neverett and Ned Colletti were announcing the game.

So what was going on? The Dodgers explained.

The Dodgers shared in a statement that Davis has tested positive for COVID-19. Davis is at home and isolating. Hershiser was deemed a close contact and is quarantining.

Neverett frequently fills in as the TV play-by-play voice of the Dodgers. He usually fills in when Davis is away on assignments calling other sports, such as college football games for FOX.

Colletti providing analysis is a new thing. The former Dodgers general manager has served as an analyst on Dodgers pre and postgame shows. However, the last time Hershiser was out, Nomar Garciaparra filled in.