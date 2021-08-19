Orel Hershiser explains his absence from Dodgers telecasts

Los Angeles Dodgers fans have gotten used to hearing Orel Hershiser on broadcasts over the last five seasons. That’s why it was odd not to hear him on the air Wednesday for the second straight night.

Hershiser did not join Joe Davis on the call for Tuesday’s game against the Pirates. The same thing was the case on Wednesday. Nomar Garciaparra, who typically serves as a studio analyst for Dodgers games on Spectrum SportsNet LA, filled in for Hershiser.

Apparently the former Cy Young Award-winner was hearing from fans wondering where he was. He explained on Twitter the reason for his absence: he is off for a week while his wife’s son is getting married.

Everyone! So sorry I have not said something. Dana’s son is getting married this week! I am off until Tuesday. I have enjoyed watching Joe And Nomar! Thanks for your concern! Orel IV — Orel Hershiser (@OrelHershiser) August 19, 2021

Well that’s a good reason for an absence. It could have been a lot worse, and fans were concerned.

Dana Deaver, who married Hershiser in 2010, is the broadcaster’s second wife. They both have two children from a previous relationship.

Hershiser, who pitched from the Dodgers from 1983-1994, has teamed with Davis on Dodgers telecasts since Vin Scully retired after the 2016 season. He’s known for some of his zingers.

Now 62, Hershiser was a three-time All-Star with the Dodgers and finished in the top-4 in Cy Young voting four times. In his legendary 1988 season, Hershiser won Cy Young, NLCS MVP, World Series MVP, and led the NL in wins (23), innings pitched (267), complete games (15) and shutouts (8).

There is no word on whether Hershiser is officiating the wedding like he did for one Dodgers player.