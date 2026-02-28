Joe Espada makes a statement on Josh Hader’s Opening Day availability

At this point, it may be fair to assume that Josh Hader will not be ready to see action by Opening Day.

While the door isn’t completely shut on star Houston Astros reliever Josh Hader suiting up for the team’s 2026 Opening Day, signs suggest otherwise.

According to Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle, Hader is still just playing catch in spring training, which is not exactly a promising sign for his availability on Opening Day, which is just less than a month away.

That said, Astros manager Joe Espada thinks that’s enough time for Hader to show enough progress to make it.

“I think we still have a little bit more time,” Espada said on Saturday. “Once we start getting down to that we’ll talk more on that. But right now it’s still premature just to see where we’re at by March 26.”

Having a healthy Hader ready for Opening Day will give Houston’s confidence a big shot, as the Astros look to bounce back after winning just 87 games and missing the postseason in the 2025 season.

Hader was putting together an elite campaign in 2025 (2.05 ERA and 205 ERA+ with 28 saves through 48 appearances) until he was diagnosed with a capsule sprain in his left shoulder, forcing him to miss the remainder of the season. He also suffered a setback in January due to biceps inflammation.