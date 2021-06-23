Joe Girardi ejected after challenging Max Scherzer to fight

Joe Girardi was ejected after challenging Max Scherzer to fight amid some ongoing drama between the men on Tuesday.

Scherzer was pitching for the Washington Nationals as they led the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 in the fourth. Girardi requested a foreign substance check of Scherzer mid-inning during the bottom of the fourth.

Scherzer was highly annoyed and frustrated with the check. He even responded by partially undressing.

The following inning, Scherzer blew a 3-2 fastball by JT Realmuto for an inning-ending strikeout. Scherzer stared down Girardi on his way to the dugout. Girardi responded by verbally challenging Scherzer to a fight.

Max Scherzer stares down the Phillies dugout after throwing a strikeout to end the 5th. Joe Girardi leaves his dugout to challenge Scherzer to… something. Scherzer shows Girardi his clean hat and glove. pic.twitter.com/0mqJMGssZZ — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) June 23, 2021

The whole exchange was tremendous. Scherzer was mocking Girardi by sticking out his glove and hat for another substance check. Nats pitching coach Jim Hickey topped it all off by mocking Girardi with a fake “hold me back” gesture.

Scherzer allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out eight over five. He exited with a 3-1 lead.