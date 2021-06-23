Video: Max Scherzer starts undressing after forced substance check

Max Scherzer had a great reaction after his opponents demanded an additional foreign substance check.

Scherzer started and pitched for his Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. He had one out with a runner on first in the bottom of the fourth when Phillies manager Joe Girardi requested a foreign substance check.

Scherzer was disgusted by the additional check. He began to hand over his glove, his hat, and even unbuckled his belt.

Terrible look on MLB pic.twitter.com/li5gsXYOjz — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken) June 23, 2021

Scherzer was showing he had nothing to hide.

The Nats ace seemed perturbed by the process when he did his original check at the beginning of his start too.

Scherzer is NOT a fan of the Sticky Stuff search pic.twitter.com/pys7joosJ5 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 23, 2021

One issue MLB is now facing is how to handle managerial requests for searches. Some managers can use the checks as a tactic to try and throw an opponent off his game rather than for legitimate suspicion of substance usage.

Girardi definitely seemed to be successful at annoying Scherzer, that’s for sure, though Scherzer continued the inning without allowing a run.