Joe Girardi responds to job speculation after Phillies’ latest loss

Joe Girardi’s seat might be heating up a bit as the Philadelphia Phillies continue to struggle out of the gate in 2022.

The Phillies suffered a brutal loss to the New York Mets on Sunday, their 10th defeat in 14 games. That loss left the team with a 21-27 record, and forced Girardi to answer questions about his job security.

“I don’t worry about my job,” Girardi said, via ESPN. “I’ve never worried about my job. I don’t worry about my job. I’ve got to do my job. It’s the business of being a manager. I don’t worry about it.”

There are no indications that Girardi is in immediate danger, but there are definitely mounting questions about Philadelphia. The team has a $233 million payroll and a number of high-profile players after a significant offseason shopping spree. Those moves are not yet translating into results, and the Phillies trail the Mets by 10.5 games in the NL East.

The Phillies have lost some truly brutal games this season that have left Girardi at a loss. Things are not necessarily his fault, but when teams fail to meet expectations, the manager is usually the first one on the chopping block.