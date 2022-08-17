Ex-Phillies manager Joe Girardi lands new job

Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi is heading back to the television booth.

Marquee Sports Network, the Chicago Cubs’ regional sports network, announced on Wednesday that Girardi will serve as a game analyst for the Cubs.

Marquee also said that Girardi will join the broadcast booth for this weekend’s series with the Milwaukee Brewers and next month’s series in Miami against the Marlins. For the Brewers series, Girardi will work alongside Jon Sciambi and Jim Deshaies in the booth.

“I’m excited to join Marquee and look forward to working alongside Boog, JD and Taylor [McGregor] this weekend at Wrigley Field,” Girardi said in a statement. “Growing up a Cubs fan and then having the chance to play for the team for a number of years, I’m honored to now have the opportunity to broadcast from the historic television broadcast booth.”

Girardi, a native of Peoria, Ill., was drafted by the Cubs in 1986 and played seven seasons with the club. He also has plenty of broadcasting experience having worked as an analyst for the YES Network, MLB Network and FOX Sports.

The three-time MLB manager was fired by the Phillies in June after the team got off to a disappointing 22-29 start. Since then, the Phillies had gone 43-23 entering Wednesday, and were a game ahead of the San Diego Padres for the second National League Wild Card spot.