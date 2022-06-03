 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, June 3, 2022

Phillies make decision on Joe Girardi’s future

June 3, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Joe Girardi in Phillies gear

Feb 26, 2020; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi (25) walks in the dugout during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at CenturyLink Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Girardi is no longer on the hot seat with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies announced on Friday that they have fired Girardi. Bench coach Rob Thomson will take over as interim manager. Coaching assistant Bobby Meacham has also been dismissed. Here is the full announcement:

Girardi was in his third season as manager of the Phillies. The team entered Friday with a record of 22-29, which is well below expectations considering they have a roughly $233 million payroll.

The issues have not all been Girardi’s fault, of course. Philadelphia’s bullpen has been horrendous and blown late leads all season.

The Phillies went 82-80 last year and finished second in the NL East. Though a recent report indicated Girardi’s job might be safe, the 57-year-old was a lame duck in the final season of his contract. Philly decided to make the change now, possibly due in part to public pressure.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus