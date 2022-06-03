Phillies make decision on Joe Girardi’s future

Joe Girardi is no longer on the hot seat with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies announced on Friday that they have fired Girardi. Bench coach Rob Thomson will take over as interim manager. Coaching assistant Bobby Meacham has also been dismissed. Here is the full announcement:

The Phillies have relieved Joe Girardi of his duties as manager today. Bench coach Rob Thomson has been named interim manager for the club through the end of the 2022 season. In addition, coaching assistant Bobby Meacham was also relieved of his duties. pic.twitter.com/lVL60RrSnJ — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 3, 2022

Girardi was in his third season as manager of the Phillies. The team entered Friday with a record of 22-29, which is well below expectations considering they have a roughly $233 million payroll.

The issues have not all been Girardi’s fault, of course. Philadelphia’s bullpen has been horrendous and blown late leads all season.

The Phillies went 82-80 last year and finished second in the NL East. Though a recent report indicated Girardi’s job might be safe, the 57-year-old was a lame duck in the final season of his contract. Philly decided to make the change now, possibly due in part to public pressure.