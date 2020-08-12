 Skip to main content
Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Joe Kelly has suspension reduced to five games for throwing at Astros

August 12, 2020
by Grey Papke

Joe Kelly’s suspension for his actions against the Houston Astros last month has been reduced.

MLB announced Wednesday that Kelly’s suspension has been reduced from eight games to five for throwing at Astros hitters and taunting Carlos Correa during a July 28 game.

Kelly’s initial eight-game suspension represented nearly a fifth of the shortened schedule, and was criticized as unnecessarily harsh by some within the game. At the time, the league justified it by noting that Kelly was a repeat offender and also provoked a bench-clearing incident that violated social distancing protocols.

Kelly is currently on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. He will not begin serving his suspension until he is activated by the Dodgers.

