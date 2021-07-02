Joe Kelly wears mariachi jacket to White House visit

The Los Angeles Dodgers visited the White House on Friday to be honored for winning the World Series, and no one looked cooler doing it than Joe Kelly.

Prior to Tuesday’s game against the San Francisco Giants, Kelly approached a member of Jaime Cuellar’s Mariachi Garibaldi band and offered to make him a trade — a game jersey for a jacket. The gentleman accepted.

Joe Kelly traded his Dodgers jersey for a @mgarijc mariachi jacket (via mgarijc/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/xDwaPx2IFB — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 29, 2021

Kelly may have made the swap with a use already in mind for the jacket. He proudly wore it to the White House to visit with Joe Biden.

Kelly recently explained how his alter ego, “Joseph,” helped him address the control problems he was having. Perhaps Joseph is the guy who loves a good mariachi jacket.