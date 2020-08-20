Joe Kelly’s wife hits back at Lance McCullers

The feud between Joe Kelly and Lance McCullers is getting a little personal.

The war of words between the two pitchers began last week when Kelly, the Los Angeles Dodgers righty, shaded the Houston Astros over their cheating scandal and for then allowing their coaches to take the fall. That prompted McCullers, the Astros right-hander, to fire right back at Kelly, blasting him for being misinformed and also for being a member of the 2018 Boston Red Sox team that was investigated for cheating as well.

On Wednesday, it was Kelly’s wife Ashley’s turn to respond. In a post to her Instagram Story, Ashley scoffed at the idea that her husband was afraid of Astros slugger Carlos Correa, which McCullers had also alluded to.

“You, McMuffin,” she wrote. “Anyone who knows or has played with the ‘skinny motherf–ker” would know that he would attempt to take on a 300lb offensive lineman knowing that he would lose. He’s not afraid of anyone … especially your pal (who honestly has a nice swing).

Ashley then concluded her remarks by wishing McCullers the best of luck.

Calling McCullers “McMuffin” has to be the best part of the post. In any case though, it is pretty clear that players around the league are on Kelly’s side in this ongoing feud with the Astros.