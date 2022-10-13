Report: Joe Maddon to interview for 2 MLB manager jobs

Joe Maddon may not even need to take a gap year after being fired by the Los Angeles Angels a few months ago.

Chicago MLB insider Mike Rodriguez reported this week that the veteran manager Maddon will interview with both the Chicago White Sox and the Miami Marlins for their managerial vacancies.

The 68-year-old Maddon, a three-time Manager of the Year who guided the Chicago Cubs to a World Series victory in 2016, is looking for work after the Angels fired him in June. Maddon proved a scapegoat of sorts in Anaheim, as the team was 27-29 before firing Maddon and 46-60 afterward. Maddon also recently opened up about some of his issues with Angels management.

The Marlins mutually parted with manager Don Mattingly after the 2022 campaign, Mattingly’s seventh season in charge. Meanwhile, the White Sox are searching for a successor to Tony La Russa, who officially stepped down earlier this month due to health issues. Recent reports stated that Chicago is also eyeing another ex-World Series champion as a potential replacement.