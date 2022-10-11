Ex-World Series-winning manager named as top option to succeed Tony La Russa

The Chicago White Sox may be replacing Tony La Russa with another multi-time World Series champion.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported this week that ex-San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy is a leading candidate to succeed La Russa as the skipper of the White Sox. Nightengale also mentions former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt (now a coach for the San Diego Padres) and ex-Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington (who enjoyed some renewed prominence as the third-base coach for the Atlanta Braves during the World Series victory in 2021) as the other leading candidates for the White Sox job.

The 78-year-old La Russa had managed the White Sox for the past two MLB seasons. But he took a leave of absence at the end of last August and recently stepped down from his position due to health issues.

As for Bochy, 67, he is probably the biggest name of the three top candidates listed by Nightengale. Bochy has not managed since 2019 but has a quarter-century of experience and three World Series titles under his belt. Recent reports had linked Bochy to both the White Sox and this other AL vacancy.